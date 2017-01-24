LOS ANGELES Jan 24 Former R&B boy band New
Edition reunited to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
on Monday, ahead of the premiere of a television series tracing
the group's path to stardom.
Band members Michael Bivins, Ricky Bell, Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby
Brown, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill were all on hand at the
unveiling in Los Angeles.
During their heyday, the group infused rap and hip-hop into
their music and laid the foundations for a new genre known as
new jack swing in the 1980s.
Best known for hits "Candy Girl" and "Mr. Telephone Man",
New Edition is credited by some in the music industry with
launching the modern boy band movement, setting the stage for
acts like The Backstreet Boys, New Kids on the Block, and Boyz
II Men.
The three-part TV series will premiere on Black
Entertainment Television (BET) on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Reuters Television, Writing by Hillary Teo;
Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)