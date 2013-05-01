LONDON May 1 Nearly four decades after his
death, British singer-songwriter Nick Drake has never been as
popular.
Tribute singers, car and cough syrup advertisements, radio
and film documentaries, and word of mouth have combined over
time to turn Drake from unheralded 1970s musician into
modern-day music lore.
Now a new CD of Drake's songs covered by other artists and a
remastered boxed vinyl of one of his few albums are set to add
to the phenomenon and put his haunting, poetic music into the
spotlight.
Joe Boyd, who produced Drake's records, says the musician's
appeal has been a real slow burner, moving from aficionado to
aficionado and even between lovers.
"People would go out together. After a few days they would
play Nick Drake to their new friend, making clear 'If you don't
get this, the relationship doesn't go very far'," he told
Reuters.
"It is music which was out of step with its time. As years
go by, people see the richness and depth of what he was doing."
Drake's heyday, such as it was, was in the late '60s and
early '70s when he dropped out of Cambridge University despite a
scholarship and went on to make three albums - "Five Leaves
Left" (1969), "Bryter Layter" (1970) and "Pink Moon" (1972).
There was also a quintet of songs recorded shortly before
his death from an overdose of antidepressants in 1974, aged 26.
It is never been resolved if his death was accidental or
suicide.
CHAMPIONED BY OTHER ARTISTS
Over the years his influence has grown, championed by
artists such as Paul Weller and with a radio documentary about
Drake presented by actor Brad Pitt, a big fan of the musician.
His music is rich with lyrics such as: "Time has told me/You
came with the dawn/A soul with no footprint/A rose with no
thorn/Your tears they tell me/There's really no way/Of ending
your troubles/With things you can say".
Most recently, his second album, "Bryter Layter", has been
remastered for a vinyl presentation set, containing posters and
other trivia.
The original master tape was unusable so a "safety" tape
made by the engineer, John Wood, at the time was used instead.
Producer Boyd, meanwhile, has done his bit to drive the
interest along, first putting together concerts of artists
singing Drake songs and now releasing a CD from them - "Way to
Blue - The Songs of Nick Drake".
"We tried to choose artists who don't sound like Nick
Drake," he said.
It features folk and rock singers along the lines of Teddy
Thompson, Vashti Bunyan, Green Gartside, Scott Matthews, and
Danny Thompson - each giving their own twist to Drake's work.
"It's good music and good music is hard to find these days,"
said Paris-based U.S. chanteuse Krystle Warren, who is featured
on the CD.
Her rendition of "Time Has Told Me" is decidedly more
throaty and soaring than Drake's original, which is not
surprising given Warren's roots.
"It really felt like what I grew up with - gospel music,"
she said.
(Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)