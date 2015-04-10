LONDON, April 10 U.S. singer Nick Jonas says he
was "nervous" about launching a solo career, fearful he would
not be taken seriously as an adult artist because of his teen
boy-band days in Disney Channel pop rock trio the Jonas
Brothers.
The siblings announced the group was splitting in October
2013 after eight years and Nick, the youngest of the three, has
since had an image makeover and released an eponymous album in
November to positive reviews.
"There are always natural nerves when you are trying to step
out, do something different and I had a little bit of that," the
22-year-old told Reuters in London on Friday. "I think the
nerves have gone away now."
Asked if he was frustrated some people wrote him off as a
solo artist because of his background, he said: "I think that
that was an obstacle for sure in the beginning and it's been
great to see that kind of change quite a bit."
His single "Jealous", based on his relationship with beauty
queen Olivia Culpo, has enjoyed huge success is the States and
is headed towards the top of the charts in Britain.
"'Jealous' connecting the way it has has really opened
people's minds to me as a musician now ... It's amazing to see
the song travel to so many places in the world and to have
people show their love for it."
The Jonas Brothers, Kevin, Joe and Nick, formed in 2005 and
soon rose to fame with their upbeat pop rock songs. They split
after four studio albums.
The two others have stayed out of the spotlight since but
Nick said he had "a lot of support" from them in his new career.
(Reporting by Holly Rubenstein; Writing by Marie-Louise
Gumuchian; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)