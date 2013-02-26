LOS ANGELES Feb 25 Industrial rock group Nine
Inch Nails is planning to hit the road again for a world tour
after reinventing itself and adding new musicians.
Founder Trent Reznor, who took a hiatus after the band's
"Wave Goodbye" tour in 2009, told music website Pitchfork.com on
Monday that the band is "reinventing itself from scratch."
Reznor said in a statement that bass player Eric Avery,
formerly of Jane's Addiction, King Crimson guitarist Adrian
Belew and Josh Eustis of electronic act Telefon Tel Aviv would
join him in the revamped venture, along with previous
collaborators Alessandro Cortini and drummer Ilan Rubin.
"I was working with Adrian Belew on some musical ideas,
which led to some discussion on performing, which led to some
beard-scratching, which (many steps later) led to the decision
to re-think the idea of what Nine Inch Nails could be, and the
idea of playing a show," Reznor told Pitchfork.
He said the first shows will begin this summer, followed by
a tour in the United States and worldwide dates in 2014. Details
and dates were not announced.
Nine Inch Nails has featured a revolving lineup since it was
formed in Cleveland, Ohio by Reznor in 1988. The band won
Grammys for songs "Wish" and "Happiness in Slavery" in the
1990s.
It released its last album "The Slip" in 2008 and Reznor
said in 2009 that the band was taking a break from touring.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)