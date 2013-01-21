LONDON Jan 21 Veteran British rockers The
Rolling Stones, who celebrated their 50th anniversary last year,
were nominated for four NME music awards on Monday.
The Stones, back in the limelight after a photo book,
greatest hits album, documentary film and mini tour to mark
their 2012 golden jubilee, were shortlisted for best live band,
best book, music moment of the year and best music film.
They were one of four acts with four nominations each. The
others were LA sisters Haim, an up-and-coming band tipped for
the top by several industry polls, Australian rock band Tame
Impala and British alternative hip hop artist M.I.A.
Music magazine NME's nominations were decided by fans voting
online, and the winners will be announced at The Troxy in east
London on Feb. 27.
"When I first heard it was four things, I thought, 'Ooh,
blimey! That's very nice!'" Stones lead singer Mick Jagger said.
"It's funny, because when we were rehearsing at Wembley
Arena last year, it was where we used to do the NME
Pollwinners," he said, referring to concerts the magazine staged
in the 1960s featuring acts voted on by NME readers.
"We remembered, it was the first time we ever played
'Jumpin' Jack Flash', at one of those Pollwinners concerts!"
Nominated three times was another comeback king David Bowie,
who took the music world by surprise earlier this month by
releasing his first new music in a decade and promising a studio
album in March.
"All the early plaudits will go to Haim, Tame Impala, M.I.A.
and the legendary Rolling Stones ... but it's testament to the
exquisite taste of the NME audience that artists as wide ranged
as Frank Ocean, Jake Bugg, Pussy Riot and David Bowie are
recognised too," said NME editor Mike Williams.
Russian punk band Pussy Riot were shortlisted in the music
moment of the year category for a protest against President
Vladimir Putin in Moscow's main cathedral that landed some of
them in jail.
Rounding out the category was Bowie's comeback, the Olympic
Games opening ceremony, The Stone Roses reuniting to play Heaton
Park in Manchester and Green Day's secret set at the Reading
Festival.
Following are the NME Awards 2013 nominees in the main
categories:
BEST BRITISH BAND:
- Arctic Monkeys; Kasabian; The Vaccines; Biffy Clyro; The
Maccabees; The Cribs
BEST ALBUM:
- Channel Orange/Frank Ocean; Jake Bugg/Jake Bugg; Given To
The Wild/The Maccabees; An Awesome Wave/Alt-J; Come Of Age/The
Vaccines; Lonerism/Tame Impala
BEST INTERNATIONAL BAND
- The Killers; Tame Impala; The Black Keys; Odd Future;
Crystal Castles; Foo Fighters
BEST TRACK
- R U Mine?/Arctic Monkeys; Don't Save Me/Haim; Bad
Girls/M.I.A.; Inhaler/Foals; Best Of Friends/Palma Violets;
Elephant/Tame Impala
BEST MUSIC FILM:
- Searching For Sugar Man; LCD Soundsystem: "Shut Up And
Play The Hits"; Hit So Hard : The Life & Near Death Story of
Patty Schemel; Marley; The Rolling Stones: "Crossfire
Hurricane"; Led Zeppelin: "Celebration Day"
BEST SOLO ARTIST:
- Jake Bugg; Noel Gallagher; Florence Welch; Miles Kane;
Grimes; Paul Weller
BEST NEW BAND:
- Alt-J; Peace; Palma Violets; Django Django; Alabama
Shakes; Haim
BEST MUSIC VIDEO:
Oblivion/Grimes; Bad Girls/M.I.A.; Where Are We Now?/David
Bowie; R U Mine?/Arctic Monkeys; Don't Save Me/Haim; Feels Like
We Only Go Backwards/Tame Impala
BEST LIVE BAND:
- The Maccabees; The Cribs; Blur; Biffy Clyro; Foals; The
Rolling Stones
BEST DANCEFLOOR ANTHEM:
What You Came For/Mosca featuring Katy B; Sweet
Nothing/Calvin Harris featuring Florence Welch; Gangnam
Style/Psy; Bad Girls/M.I.A.; In Paris/Kanye West and Jay-Z;
Losing You/Solange
MUSIC MOMENT OF THE YEAR:
- David Bowie returns; The Stone Roses play Heaton Park;
Olympics opening ceremony; The Rolling Stones play London's O2
Arena; Green Day's secret set at Reading Festival; Pussy Riot's
punk prayer
HERO OF THE YEAR:
- David Bowie; Bradley Wiggins; Pussy Riot; Barack Obama;
Frank Ocean; Dave Grohl
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)