By Jennifer Atkinson
NEW YORK May 5 Singer/songwriter Noel Gallagher
believes his second solo album, "Chasing Yesterday," includes
some of his best ever work with a range of instrumental melodies
and an eclectic feel to it.
The former lead guitarist and songwriter with the British
rock group Oasis wrote and produced the album that features 10
tracks and rose to the top of album charts in England when it
was released in March.
"As a body of work, it's way up there with the best things
I've ever done. It sits on a par with "Definitely Maybe" for
me," said Gallagher, referring to the debut studio album by
Oasis.
"Chasing Yesterday" is a follow-up to 2011's "Noel
Gallagher's High Flying Birds." It is the second studio album
since he split with Oasis, one of Britain's biggest bands in the
1990s, following a blowup with its lead singer, his brother
Liam.
"The style of this record is different from the style of the
previous record because I'm producing it this time and I've got
a more eclectic feel, I suppose," he said.
Gallagher also dismissed rumors that Oasis would reform
after their acrimonious parting in Paris in 2009.
"In the case of the Oasis rumors, they're all started by
people who are around Liam," he said. "Anybody who knows
anything about that band knows that it is not going to happen."
His self-titled band, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds,
will begin the U.S. leg of their North American tour in New York
City on May 7 to promote the album.
Gallagher said he loves all the songs on the new album but a
few held a special place.
"In the Heat of the Moment" was the first single released
from the album, followed by "Ballad of the Mighty I," which
features English musician Johnny Marr. "The Dying of the Light"
was a tune he wrote in one sitting.
"I love 'The Dying of the Light,' because it fell out of the
sky. I wrote it one afternoon, in one evening," he added.
As for the future, Gallagher said he plans to continue to
try to write the best songs he can.
"I love the satisfaction of living in a world on a Wednesday
where a song didn't exist that you're going to create on a
Thursday that's going to change somebody's life, possibly," he
said. "You're creating that from nothing."
