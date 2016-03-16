March 16 Singers Kelly Clarkson, Janelle Monae and former "Glee" star Lea Michele released a single on Wednesday in support of U.S. first lady Michelle Obama's worldwide girls' education initiative.

Called "This is for My Girls," the song will be performed live at the South by Southwest (SXSW) music, film and tech festival in Texas on Wednesday as Obama pushes her Let Girls Learn campaign.

"I'm launching the next phase of this campaign - the action phase - and calling on people not just to care about this issue but to do something about it," Obama wrote in Wednesday's edition of the Lenny newsletter founded by TV series "Girls" star Lena Dunham.

Obama launched the Let Girls Learn initiative in March 2015. It is aimed at promoting education for the estimated 62 million girls around the world who are not in school for cultural or financial reasons. She is due to address the SXSW festival later on Wednesday with more details of the campaign.

Proceeds from the new single, which also involves singer Kelly Rowland, rapper Missy Elliott and Disney Channel star Zendaya, will go towards the campaign.

"Education is key to opening minds and doors to opportunities that are absolutely possible!" tweeted Clarkson, who has a one-year-old daughter.

"LOVE my first lady @FLOTUS so much AND all that she is doing to #LetGirlsLearn. We need her," wrote Monae on Twitter. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bill Rigby)