DUBLIN Nov 30 Sinead O'Connor is safe and
receiving medical treatment, Irish media reported on Monday,
after a message about her taking an overdose was posted on the
Irish singer's Facebook page.
O'Connor, who topped the charts around the world 25 years
ago with a cover of Prince's song "Nothing Compares 2 U", posted
the message on her officially verified Facebook account while
she said she was in a hotel in Ireland under another name.
"I have taken an overdose. There is no other way to get
respect," the post read.
"If I wasn't posting this, my kids and family wouldn't even
find out. I'm such a rotten horrible mother and Person, that
I've been alone. Howling crying for weeks. I'm invisible. I
don't matter a shred to anyone."
A spokeswoman for O'Connor said they had no comment to make
at the moment. Quoting Irish police, the Irish Examiner
newspapers said O'Connor had been located "safe and sound" and
is receiving medical assistance.
A spokesman for the Irish police said they cannot comment on
individual cases.
O'Connor, who once famously tore up a picture of Pope John
Paul II on the "Saturday Night Live" television show, declaring
"Fight the real enemy!", cancelled her most recent tour in July
due to illness.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Michael Roddy and Tom
Heneghan)