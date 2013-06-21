LOS ANGELES, June 21 Musician Andrew W.K., the
self-described "party king," set a new world record after
playing drums nonstop for 24 hours during MTV's O Music Awards
this week.
The O Music Awards, which give out accolades in a variety of
fan-voted categories to musicians who make a significant impact
online through social media, was streamed solely online as a
24-hour virtual concert.
The 34-year-old American, who was born Andrew Fetterly
Wilkes-Krier, drummed for 24 hours from Wednesday to Thursday,
earning the world record for Longest Drum Session in a Retail
Store, MTV said in a statement.
A message left seeking confirmation from Guinness World
Records, which verifies official records, was not immediately
returned.
Artists such as the Jonas Brothers, Hanson, Atlas Genius and
Kate Nash performed from the MTV studios in New York, Los
Angeles and Nashville during the 24-hour live music festival
that MTV billed as the largest online-only event of its kind.
The network said that more than 100 million votes had been
cast by fans online.
Winners included Joe Jonas for Best Artist Instagram, rocker
Jack White for Analog Genius and German pop group Tokio Hotel
for Fan Army FTW (For The Win).
Yoko Ono, 80, wife of late Beatle John Lennon, won the
Digital Genius Award for her online art and music work, as well
as her digital presence on social media.
Newcomer band Darling Parade was also selected from 50 new
artists to play at the MTV Video Music Awards in August.
Now in its third year, the O Music Awards has attempted to
set a new record each year.
At the first O Music awards in Las Vegas in 2011, rapper
Chiddy of rap duo Chiddy Bang set a Guinness World Record for
the "longest freestyle rap" and "longest marathon rap" after
performing for more than nine consecutive hours.
In 2012, rockers Flaming Lips set a record for most concerts
played in 24 hours, as they performed in eight cities, traveling
by bus, breaking rapper Jay Z's previous record for seven cities
in 24 hours via private jet.
MTV and its sister channels VH1 and CMT, which also
participated in the O Music Awards, are part of Viacom Inc
.