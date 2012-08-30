LOS ANGELES British-Irish boy band One Direction took the music industry by storm earlier this year when its debut album topped the U.S. Billboard chart, and now the group is planning a second wave of success with a new record due in November.

The cheeky quintet, who rose to fame in 2010 on UK television talent show "The X Factor", will release their sophomore album "Take Me Home" on November 13, Columbia Records said on Thursday.

"Take Me Home" will feature tracks co-written by the One Direction boys along with British artists such as Ed Sheeran and McFly's Tom Fletcher. The album's lead single "Live While We're Young" will premiere on radio on September 24, and be available digitally from October 1.

One Direction, made up of Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Liam Payne, surged onto the U.S. airwaves earlier this year with catchy pop hit "What Makes You Beautiful", gaining a strong following among teenage girls known as "Directioners".

The band made Billboard history in March this year, becoming the only UK group to debut at No. 1 with their first album, "Up All Night", which has sold 12 million records worldwide.

The new album comes on the heels of One Direction's performance at the London Olympics closing ceremony earlier this month and will be linked to their worldwide tour in 2013. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte and Dale Hudson)