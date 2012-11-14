Director, writer and producer Morgan Spurlock arrives for the world premiere of ''Mansome'' as part of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

LOS ANGELES British boy band One Direction will make a behind-the-scenes 3D documentary film with "Super Size Me" director Morgan Spurlock at the helm, Sony Pictures said on Tuesday.

The announcement came on the day the quintet released their second album, "Take Me Home," which is expected to top the U.S. charts next week.

"This is an incredible opportunity and an amazing moment in time for the band," Spurlock said in a statement. "To capture this journey and share it with audiences around the world will be an epic undertaking that I am proud to be a part of."

The film, to be released in August 2013, follows similar behind-the-scenes documentaries by pop stars Justin Bieber and Katy Perry. Bieber's "Never Say Never" (2011) grossed some $73 million at North American box offices.

One Direction rose to fame on the British version of Simon Cowell's talent show "The X Factor" in 2010 and have gone on to be one of the biggest pop sensations worldwide in recent years.

