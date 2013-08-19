(Adds quotes from Reuters TV interview)
By Sarah Mills
LONDON Aug 19 British boy band One Direction,
one of the pop music industry's biggest acts in the last two
years, plan to show the world what they're really like in a new
3D documentary that will premiere in London on Tuesday.
The five singers told a news conference in the British
capital on Monday that "This Is Us" allowed them to present
themselves in a more realistic manner than they are depicted on
videos, in concert and on the ubiquitous social media sites that
track their every movement on and off stage.
"There is only so much you can get across in terms of your
personality, you know, social media and like 10-minute
interviews you do with people," singer Harry Styles said.
"So I think ...(it's) a way for us to get across what we are
like and what we are like with each other for the fans to see."
Band members Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Zayn
Malik and Styles were all on hand to talk about the
behind-the-scenes film and the media interest that has engulfed
them since they first became a group on a British TV talent show
in 2010.
The film, directed by "Super Size Me" documentary maker
Morgan Spurlock, includes concert footage, life backstage and on
the road. But Styles laughed off one reporter's question about
whether footage with groupies or drugs had been edited out.
"This is a family press conference," Styles said.
Spurlock said the film would show that part of the band's
success stems from their down-to-earth personalities.
"Part of the reason I think they have been so successful
with their fans is that they are so incredibly grounded and
normal and that's what comes off in the movie, there's no air of
superiority," he said.
'WE'RE NOT CELEBRITIES'
One Direction shot to fame as runners-up on "The X Factor"
television singing competition and have conquered the global
market with two albums and a string of catchy hit singles. They
said in May they are working on a third "edgy" album and will
embark on a world tour next year.
The band, whose members are aged in their late teens and
early 20s, topped the Billboard 200 album chart twice last year
with "Up All Night" and their second album "Take Me Home". They
were named Billboard's top new artist/group in 2012.
In an interview with Reuters TV on Monday, Malik said
certain aspects of fame took the band by surprise.
"We never wanted to have the title 'celebrity,' we just want
to be normal lads in a music band. We're not celebrities, we're
just in a band," the singer said.
Horan added that the documentary helped the band members
themselves process the phenomenon that One Direction has become.
"Because we live in this bubble ... we don't get to see
exactly what it's like because it's happening to us," he said.
Hundreds of fans have already started to camp out in
London's Leicester Square for a chance to see One Direction walk
the red carpet at the film's world premiere on Tuesday.
The band has a devoted following of fans around the world
mainly comprising teenage girls, including 14 million Twitter
followers, and Tomlinson said he felt a certain responsibility
to the young fan base.
"Being put in this position, you almost feel with the likes
of Twitter, you almost feel pressured to be that role model, and
it's kind of balancing that and meeting in the middle," he said.
(Additional reporting by Rollo Ross for Reuters TV and Piya
Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles; Editing by Paul Casciato and Eric
Walsh)