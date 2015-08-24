LONDON/LOS ANGELES One Direction member Niall Horan said Monday that the hugely successful British boy band will take a "well earned break" next year, but are not splitting up.

Horan, 21, told his 23 million fans on Twitter that the group will continue to tour and play new music, after a report in a British newspaper said the band will be taking a year-long break next year so that members can pursue separate interests.

"We are not splitting up, but we will be taking a well earned break at some point next year," he said. "Don't worry though, we still have lots we want to achieve!"

A Sony Music representative for the band declined to comment to Reuters.

The band, now comprising Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles, soared to international prominence after finishing third on the British version of "the X Factor" in 2010.

The break will come after the band, reduced to four members following the departure of Zayn Malik earlier this year, release their fifth album in March, the report in the Sun said.

“The guys have been together for five years, which is an incredible run for any boy band,” a source told The Sun.

“They fully deserve to have at least a year to work on their own projects. There is absolutely no bad blood between them and they are all 100 percent behind the decision.”

The group's last scheduled stadium concert will be in Sheffield, England on Oct. 31. They will promote their new album in February, after a Christmas break, the Sun said.

