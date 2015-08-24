LONDON Aug 24 The hugely successful boy band
One Direction will take a year-long break next year so that
members can pursue separate interests, a report in a British
newspaper said on Monday.
The break will come after the band, reduced to four members
following the departure of Zayn Malik earlier this year, release
their fifth album in March, the report in the Sun said.
"The guys have been together for five years, which is an
incredible run for any boyband," a source told The Sun.
"They fully deserve to have at least a year to work on their
own projects. There is absolutely no bad blood between them and
they are all 100 percent behind the decision."
The band's publicists did not immediately issue any comment
and there was no confirmation on the band's Twitter feed.
The group's last scheduled stadium concert will be in
Sheffield, England on Oct 31. They will promote their new album
in February, after a Christmas break, the Sun said.
The band soared to international prominence after finishing
third on the British version of "the X Factor" in 2010.
