LONDON/LOS ANGELES Aug 24 One Direction member
Niall Horan said Monday that the hugely successful British boy
band will take a "well earned break" next year, but are not
splitting up.
Horan, 21, told his 23 million fans on Twitter that the
group will continue to tour and play new music, after a report
in a British newspaper said the band will be taking a year-long
break next year so that members can pursue separate interests.
"We are not splitting up, but we will be taking a well
earned break at some point next year," he said. "Don't worry
though, we still have lots we want to achieve!"
A Sony Music representative for the band declined to comment
to Reuters.
The band, now comprising Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson
and Harry Styles, soared to international prominence after
finishing third on the British version of "the X Factor" in
2010.
The break will come after the band, reduced to four members
following the departure of Zayn Malik earlier this year, release
their fifth album in March, the report in the Sun said.
"The guys have been together for five years, which is an
incredible run for any boy band," a source told The Sun.
"They fully deserve to have at least a year to work on their
own projects. There is absolutely no bad blood between them and
they are all 100 percent behind the decision."
The group's last scheduled stadium concert will be in
Sheffield, England on Oct. 31. They will promote their new album
in February, after a Christmas break, the Sun said.
