LONDON, April 26
LONDON, April 26 German bass-baritone Christian
Gerhaher and his compatriot soprano Anja Harteros were named the
top male and female singers respectively at the International
Opera Awards on Sunday.
Berlin's Komische Oper won the award for best opera company
while the Bregenz Festival, held in a small town on the shores
of Lake Constance in Austria, was named the best festival.
Neither Gerhaher nor Harteros was on hand to accept their
awards at a gala held in London's Savoy Theatre, but David
Pountney, the British general director of the Bregenz Festival,
said the event should serve as a lesson that the arts can be
good for business.
"I'd just like to say that Bregenz is a little town of
28,000 people which has created a festival that attracts over
200,000 people a year and brings in 160 million euros ($170
million) every year into that region," Pountney said as he
accepted the award.
"That is a model that our politicians would do well to
study: great art can be great economics."
The award for best new opera production went to the
Birmingham Opera Company for its staging of "Khovanskygate", an
adaptation of the Russian composer Mussorgsky's rarely heard
"Khovanshchina".
Graham Vick, the artistic director of Birmingham Opera, said
the production had proved that opera could attract a younger
audience, and more diverse participation, than is generally
thought to be the case.
"Our average audience is under 40 and 'Khovanskygate' had
200 volunteer participants whose average age was 28, and 50
percent of them were black or of mixed ethnicity," Vick said.
"If we're talking about the future (of opera), that's what
we need to talk about," he said.
Russian-born conductor Semyon Bychkov won the award for best
conductor while Britain's Richard Jones took the award for best
director.
The Opera Magazine readers' awards for best singers went to
German tenor Jonas Kaufmann and Polish soprano Aleksandra
Kurzak.
Speight Jenkins, general director of the Seattle Opera from
1983 to 2014, was given a lifetime achievement award.
($1 = 0.9206 euros)
