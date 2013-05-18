LONDON May 18 Even with one of the world's most
athletic opera singers at her side and plenty of practice,
American mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato reckons the latest London
production of Gioachino Rossini's "La Donna Del Lago" is the
challenge of a lifetime.
DiDonato and Peruvian tenor Juan Diego Florez told Reuters
at the Royal Opera House production's opening on Friday night
that performing their technically demanding roles in the John
Fulljames interpretation is almost like an elite sport.
"When you're on stage and you know you have to hit this
incredibly difficult note, and there's an exhilarating silence
in the audience and everybody is zeroed in on you, it's like
you're running for gold in the Olympics," DiDonato said.
"La Donna del Lago" or Lady of the Lake is based on an 1810
Walter Scott poem in which Didonato plays the ginger-haired
Elena: the enchanting Lady of the Lake who finds herself at the
centre of - not one - but two love triangles.
Florez, who sings the role of her love-struck suitor King
James V and is well known for his incredible vocal range, said
the piece never gets easier.
"Everything about it is difficult," Florez said. "I have
performed the part many times before but it is still a huge
challenge."
Elena's father is fighting with the clans against the king's
rule and has promised his daughter's hand in marriage to the
brutish clan leader, Rodrigo.
But Elena is smitten with the young romantic hero Malcolm
and at the same time has become the object of desire for King
James - who disguises himself as a hunter to win her heart.
Florez, known in the opera world as a vocal acrobat, plays a
domineering king whose steely veneer crumbles when he encounters
the striking Elena, revealing his sensitive core.
The tenor showcases his vocal brilliance in a
heart-wrenching aria in which the king declares his love.
He doesn't quite eclipse his showstopping "Ah! Mes Amis"
from Donizetti's "La Fille du Régiment", where he hits nine top
C's, but certainly rivals it as a piece de resistance.
Although he is frequently cast in Rossini, Donizetti or
Bellini operas, where rapid-fire strings of notes regularly loop
up and down the musical staff, Florez said he is always looking
for new challenges.
"I know what I can do and I know what I'm most comfortable
with but I'm always looking for new roles," he said.
STRIKING SET
Premiered in 1819 at the Teatro San Carlo in Naples, "La
Donna del Lago", which also stars leading bel canto voices Simon
Orfila and Colin Lee, evokes the magical mystery of Rossini's
Scottish landscapes through a striking set.
The first act is staged against the backdrop of a giant
painting, depicting dramatic Highland lochs and hills, before it
is rolled aside to reveal a giant winding staircase representing
Elena's home.
The passion, frustration and desperation that the characters
endure are illustrated through the use of flames and smoke and a
a dead hog is cut open over a cauldron on stage before an epic
stand-off between the king and the Highland rebels.
DiDonato, who last month announced that she would be
headlining the Last Night of the Proms in London's Royal Albert
Hall in September, described the opportunity to perform in
London as returning to her "home away from home".
Born and educated in middle class Kansas, London is widely
perceived to be the place of her first breakthrough, when she
starred as the love interest in Leos Janacek's 2003 version of
"Cunning Little Vixen".
Since then, she has earned accolades for her growing
discography, one cherry on the cake being her 2012 Grammy Award
and 2010 Gramophone Artist of the Year prize.
The 44-year also fosters a growing fan base through her blog
and Twitter page, injecting a new energy into the sometimes
achingly traditional world of opera through social media.
Under the pseudonym "Yankeediva" she tweets, blogs and
regularly uploads YouTube videos to share anecdotes of her
experiences travelling the world and pursue a passion for
improving arts education.
"I want young people to understand how exciting and
important the arts can be and social networks are a great media
for doing this."
