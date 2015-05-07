May 7 "La Traviata", Verdi's opera about the
doomed love of a courtesan and a young man, will be streamed
live and free of charge worldwide from the stage of Madrid's
Teatro Real on Friday, opening an EU-backed programme intended
to make opera more accessible.
The Opera Platform (www.theoperaplatform.eu) is a three-year
project with an overall budget of almost 4 million euros ($4.5
million), of which about half comes from the European Union's
cultural budget, a press statement said.
"The Opera Platform is an online platform for the promotion
and enjoyment of opera. It is designed to appeal equally to
those who already love opera and to those who may be tempted to
try it for the first time," the statement said.
It said that Internet users throughout the world will be
able to watch the simulcast and future live transmissions from
the stages of 15 participating European opera companies in 12
countries.
There will be on average about one live transmission a
month, which will be available for viewing on the website for
six months. Subtitles are provided in English, French, German,
Italian, Polish and Spanish.
The site will also offer documentaries, opera archive
materials and highlights of productions throughout Europe.
The website is being offered by the EU's Creative Europe
programme in collaboration with Opera Europa, which is an
association of 155 opera companies and festivals, the cultural
channel Arte and the 15 opera companies.
Future productions include Karol Szymanowski's "Krol Roger"
(King Roger) from Covent Garden in London and Richard Wagner's
"Gotterdammerung" from the Vienna Staatsoper.
Also on tap are Jean Sibelius's "Kullervo" from the Finnish
National Opera in Helsinki, Arturs Maskats's "Valentina" by the
Latvian National Opera in Riga and Mozart's "The Abduction from
the Seraglio" from the Aix-en-Provence Festival in France.
($1 = 0.8870 euros)
(Writing by Michael Roddy; Editing by Larry King)