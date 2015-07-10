By Alastair Macdonald
BRUSSELS, July 10
BRUSSELS, July 10 Shutting its opera house for
renovation was hard enough. But Brussels' La Monnaie has raised
the bar by choosing an ambitious and rare reworking of
Rachmaninov to launch a year of innovation in ad hoc venues.
The consciously Wagnerian vision of "Troika", a first ever
staging of the late-Romantic Russian symphonist's only three
operatic works as a single evening's performance, has stretched
creativity, in design as well as musically, in the restrictive
modern confines of the Belgian capital's Theatre National.
And audiences responded with delight to young St. Petersburg
conductor Mikhail Tatarnikov and a cast of mainly Russian
soloists, including veteran baritone Sergei Leiferkus as the
"Skupoi Rytsar", the Covetous Knight, in the pivotal piece.
Tatarnikov, who compared it to mounting a longer Wagner work
in a difficult space, teases out echoes among the three very
different short operas, with the early work "Aleko" opening and
"Francesca da Rimini" the third. For want of a pit, Danish
designer Kirsten Dehlholm threads visual pattern and contrast
through the three while weaving the orchestra into the sets.
"To be honest, all they have in common is the composer,"
said Tatarnikov. "That's in fact where the interest and the
challenge of the production lies -- to stage three different
stories while still creating an arc of tension among them."
For "Aleko", a murderous love triangle Rachmaninov wrote for
his 1893 graduation, Dehlholm has the cast move in psychedelic
costume arranged across a terrace; "Francesca", relating Dante's
murdered and damned lovers, has the same terrace but costumes in
abstract black and white. Both, she calls, a "visual score".
COVERED MARKET
In both, too, Tatarnikov must work the sound of his singers
and chorus over the on-stage orchestra. No easy task. And in
"Rytsar", a Pushkin tale of familial greed, Dehlholm brings the
soloists front of stage, working over video shot in a nearby
derelict cinema where she first hoped to stage the entire work.
Instead, audience immersion is achieved by the chorus, in
full costume, circulating trance-like through the foyer at the
interval in the Theatre National. There, disoriented La Monnaie
regulars are also directed around the unfamiliar surroundings by
ushers in T-shirts bearing slogans such as "Get Lost".
A sense of adventure and discovery, which will take the
company through half a dozen other venues including the circus
and an old covered market over the coming season, is evident in
"Troika". It takes the audience on a journey from the student
Rachmaninov to the symphonic maestro contemplating a first love
for opera that was thwarted by a lukewarm response to "Aleko".
For Tatarnikov, that early work, with bass-baritone Kostas
Smoriginas as the gypsy Aleko and the Bolshoi's young soprano
Anna Nechaeva as his lover, is a traditional, Italian-style
opera; for designer Dehlholm, it is "opera as theatre".
Her rich, video-backed "Rytsar", with baritone Ilya
Silchukov memorable as The Duke opposite Leiferkus's Knight, is,
she says, "opera as architecture", while Tatarnikov calls its
complex, wordiness "the most Wagnerian" of the three.
"Francesca", with Nechaeva, Dimitris Tiliakos as her husband
and Sergey Semishkur as his brother her lover, is "opera as
visual art" to Dehlholm. For Tatarnikov it is "symphonic opera".
Throughout the evening, the playing, the design, the raw and
unlovely human emotions of the simple plots - as well as the
lowering background presence in all three pieces of
bass-baritone Alexander Vassiliev - bring the works together as
one.
