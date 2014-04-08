LONDON, April 8 Gerard Mortier, the Belgian
opera director and administrator who died last month at the age
of 70, has received a posthumous lifetime achievement award at
the second annual International Opera Awards in London.
Mortier "dedicated his life to bringing originality to opera
and worked at three of the world's major operatic institutions,
La Monnaie (Brussels), the Salzburg Festival and Opera National
de Paris", said a statement issued by the award organisers after
a ceremony on Monday night.
German soprano Diana Damrau and Australian tenor Stuart
Skelton were chosen as best opera singers of the year while Oper
Zurich was named as the world's best opera company.
The annual summer opera at Aix-en-Provence in southern
France won the Festival Opera of the Year category while the
Salzburg Festival in Austria got the nod for a new production
for its staging of Bellini's "Norma".
The Wexford Opera Festival in Ireland won in the category of
rediscovered opera for its production of Jacopo Foroni's
"Cristina, regina di Svezia" while a staging of Andre
Tchaikowsky's new work "The Merchant of Venice" by the Bregenz
Festival in Austria won for the category of opera premiere.
A production of Benjamin Britten's "Peter Grimes" staged on
the beach at Aldeburgh, eastern England, where the opera takes
place was chosen as Britten Anniversary Production of the Year.
Maltese tenor Joseph Calleja won the readers' award, voted
for by readers of Opera Magazine which co-sponsors the opera
prizes along with businessman Harry Hyman, while American
mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton was chosen young singer of the year.
(Writing by Michael Roddy; Editing by Mark Heinrich)