Country music legend Patti Page arrives for the 35th annual Academy of Country Music Awards May 3 at the Universal Amphitheater in Universal City, May 3. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/Files

LOS ANGELES American pop singer Patti Page, whose 1950 hit "Tennessee Waltz" topped the charts for months, has died in Southern California, her manager said on Wednesday. She was 85.

Nicknamed "The Singing' Rage," Page sold more than 100 million albums in her 67-year career, which included 1950s chart toppers "(How Much Is That) Doggie in the Window," "I Went to Your Wedding" and "All My Love (Bolero)."

She died on Tuesday in a nursing home in Encinitas, north of San Diego, after suffering congestive heart failure, her manager, Michael Glynn, told Reuters.

"She'd been having some health issues for the past couple of years," Glynn said. "She was actually doing better yesterday. I spoke to her and she sounded well."

Page won a Grammy for her 1998 album "Live at Carnegie Hall: The 50th Anniversary Concert" and will be honored with a lifetime achievement Grammy in February. She had expected to attend the ceremony, Glynn said.

Page was born in Oklahoma as Clara Ann Fowler in 1927 and was known for her light, every-girl voice. Her first big hit was "With My Eyes Wide Open, I'm Dreaming," which peaked at No. 11 on the charts in 1950.

Eight years later, Page scored her penultimate top-10 song, "Left Right Out of Your Heart," as rock 'n' roll was emerging as the dominant trend in popular music.

Her final big hit was "Hush ... Hush Sweet Charlotte" in 1965. The song served as the theme of a film of the same name starring Bette Davis.

Her reputation was burnished in recent years when rock group The White Stripes covered her 1952 song "Conquest" on their Grammy-winning 2007 album "Icky Thump."

She was married three times, most recently in 1990.

Page is survived by her two children, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

