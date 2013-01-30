LOS ANGELES Jan 30 Patty Andrews, the last
surviving member of popular The Andrews Sisters singing trio of
the 1940s and 1950s, has died in California at the age of 94,
her spokesman said on Wednesday.
Alan Eichler said Andrews died of natural causes at her home
in the Northridge area of Los Angeles.
Patty Andrews was the youngest of the threesome who made up
The Andrews Sisters, whose tight harmonies with "Boogie Woogie
Bugle Boy" and "Don't Sit Under the Apple Tree" were hits.
The Andrews Sisters sold more than 75 million records and
became household names in the 1940s when they entertained World
War Two troops in Africa, the United States and Europe.
The sisters specialized in swing and played with some of the
best-known big bands of the era, including those led by Glen
Miller, Benny Goodman and Tommy Dorsey.
They also appeared in 16 films, including roles alongside
Bud Abbott and Lou Costello in "Buck Privates" and "Hold that
Ghost," and with Bob Hope and Bing Crosby in "Road to Rio."
Born in Minnesota, the sisters started their careers by
performing in local talent shows and moved to California after
finding fame. LaVerne Andrews died of cancer in 1967, and Maxene
Andrews died in 1995 of a heart attack.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Philip Barbara)