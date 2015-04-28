Fans wave and take pictures as Paul McCartney arrives for his gig at the Nippon Budokan Hall in Tokyo April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Fans hold puppets and a placard as they wait for the arrival of Paul McCartney before his gig at the Nippon Budokan Hall in Tokyo April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Almost 50 years after the Beatles delivered memorable performances at Tokyo's Nippon Budokan arena, former band member Paul McCartney returned to the venue on Tuesday with a special treat for his fans.

McCartney, 72, surprised the audience by singing the Beatles' "Another Girl," the first time the song has ever been performed live, the singer's publicist said.

The veteran British musician also performed both Beatles hits and his own, and addressed the excited crowd in Japanese, saying "Long time no see Budokan."

"It was sensational and quite emotional remembering the first time and then experiencing this fantastic audience tonight," McCartney said in a statement.

The Beatles first played the Budokon arena in 1966, amid protests from locals angered at the use of the venue for a musical act, as it was intended to be a sporting arena.

The controversy died down and over the past five decades, several musical acts have come to the Tokyo arena.

McCartney last performed in Japan in 2013, near the beginning of his international "Out There" tour, but not at the Budokan venue. His current tour will wrap up in July in Chicago.

(Reporting by Reuters TV, Writing by Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles; Editing by Dan Grebler)