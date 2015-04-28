April 28 Almost 50 years after the Beatles
delivered memorable performances at Tokyo's Nippon Budokan
arena, former band member Paul McCartney returned to the venue
on Tuesday with a special treat for his fans.
McCartney, 72, surprised the audience by singing the
Beatles' "Another Girl," the first time the song has ever been
performed live, the singer's publicist said.
The veteran British musician also performed both Beatles
hits and his own, and addressed the excited crowd in Japanese,
saying "Long time no see Budokan."
"It was sensational and quite emotional remembering the
first time and then experiencing this fantastic audience
tonight," McCartney said in a statement.
The Beatles first played the Budokon arena in 1966, amid
protests from locals angered at the use of the venue for a
musical act, as it was intended to be a sporting arena.
The controversy died down and over the past five decades,
several musical acts have come to the Tokyo arena.
McCartney last performed in Japan in 2013, near the
beginning of his international "Out There" tour, but not at the
Budokan venue. His current tour will wrap up in July in Chicago.
(Reporting by Reuters TV, Writing by Piya Sinha-Roy in Los
Angeles; Editing by Dan Grebler)