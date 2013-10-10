NEW YORK Oct 10 Former Beatle Paul McCartney
performed a surprise mini-concert in New York's Times Square on
Thursday to the delight of throngs of workers, tourists and
fans.
McCartney, 71, and his band sang tracks from his upcoming
album, "New," which is due to be released in the United States
on Oct. 15.
"Wow! Really excited to be playing New York Times Square at
1 p.m. this afternoon!" McCartney tweeted about an hour before
the packed mini-concert.
"Come on down to Times Square. It's all going to be
happening there!" he added.
Security guards at the site said the 15-minute, lunch-time
concert was kept a secret until shortly before its start.
"I loved it. It is hard not to like this band. They have
been playing together for so long; they just make perfect music
every time they hit a stage," Said Hamdan, 51, a teacher in New
York who learned about the concert through Twitter, said.
Tawanna Flowers, a 25-year-old security guard working at the
event, described the mini-concert as "awesome."
"New," which features 12 tracks including "New" and "Queenie
Eye" is McCartney's first album of new material in six years.
"A lot of the tracks are quite varied and not necessarily in
a style you'd recognize as mine," the singer and bassist said on
his website. "But I didn't want it to all sound the same. We had
a lot of fun."
On Wednesday, the singer did a special show and master class
for 400 teenagers at the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts in the
New York borough of Queens. The school was founded by singer
Tony Bennett, who attended the performance.
McCartney and drummer Ringo Starr are the only surviving
members of the British rock group the Beatles that also included
guitarists John Lennon and George Harrison.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Eric Kelsey and
Cynthia Osterman)