LONDON, March 14 Pet Shop Boys have left the
record label Parlophone after 28 years and will release their
new studio album "Electric" through independent music publisher
Kobalt in June, the British duo said on Thursday.
The chart-toppers, whose 1980s hits include "West End Girls"
and "It's A Sin", said further details of their 12th studio
album would be released soon.
The move by the duo, who have sold 50 million records
worldwide since getting together 32 years ago, comes a month
after it was announced that Parlophone was being sold to Warner
Music.
Parlophone was previously one of EMI's most prized assets
but Vivendi's Universal Music Group agreed last year to
sell the label to satisfy European regulators over its $1.9
billion purchase of EMI's recorded music business.
The Pet Shop Boys said when they signed with Parlophone,
whose artists also include Coldplay, they had no idea how long
or how successful the relationship would be.
"However it is also exciting now to commence a new phase
working with a new team in a new business structure and we look
forward to a creative and equally fulfilling relationship with
Kobalt," bandmates Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe said in a
statement on their website.
Kobalt is a fast-growing independent music publisher set up
in 2000 by Swedish businessman Willard Ahdritz who established a
new publishing model to release and market records while giving
the musicians greater control and ownership of their work.
The label's first international album release, "Push The Sky
Away" by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, debuted this year at No. 1
in seven countries and in the top four in 13 other countries.
(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith)