LONDON May 28 Pink Floyd founding members Roger
Waters and Nick Mason
joked while unveiling a memorial plaque on Thursday that they
were so bad at first that they wouldn't have passed an audition
on a talent show.
The pair, together with the late Richard Wright, formed the
group while studying architecture at the former Regent Street
Polytechnic in central London between 1962 and 1965. The
psychedelic and progressive rock band went on to become one of
the most commercially successful groups in popular music.
Returning to the site of the polytechnic to unveil the
plaque, they talked about their time as students and about the
early days of Pink Floyd.
Asked how good the group was when it started out, drummer
Mason said: "Put it like this: if we'd gone up for 'Britain's
Got Talent', I don't think we would have made it past the
audition stage. We weren't terribly good."
"We were effing awful," added Waters, Pink Floyd's bassist
and the band's main lyricist during their peak years.
Pink Floyd, which racked up record sales exceeding 250
million, had an initial line-up that included guitarist and
songwriter Syd Barrett, another student, who left in 1968. Lead
guitarist David Gilmour became the fifth member in late 1967.
