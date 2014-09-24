By Jeremy Gaunt
| LONDON, Sept 24
LONDON, Sept 24 Pink Floyd, the British
progressive rock group whose "Dark Side of the Moon" is one of
the best selling records of all time, has announced its first
new studio album in 20 years will be released on Nov 11.
"The Endless River" is a tribute to Rick Wright, the band's
keyboardist who died in 2008, the band said on its website.
The album is primarily made up of music that Wright,
guitarist David Gilmour and drummer Nick Mason put together
during a session in 1993 that led to the last studio album,
1994's "The Division Bell".
"The band have spent the last year recording and upgrading
the music, using the advantages of modern studio technology to
create 'The Endless River'," the website said.
It is a primarily instrumental offering, with just one song.
"(Wright's) keyboards are at the heart of the Pink Floyd
sound," the band said.
Pink Floyd is one of the most successful bands in rock
history. According to Billboard, its 1973 "Dark Side" album is
estimated to have sold more than 45 million copies worldwide.
The band's style - epitomised by other 1970s releases such
as "Wish You Were Here" and "The Wall" - was cutting edge for
its era, mixing soft and heavy rock with philosophical lyrics
and pioneering electronic sounds.
The band also is known for its revolutionary light shows and
ethereal album artwork.
"The Endless River" continues the latter tradition,
featuring a standing man, back to the viewer, rowing an old boat
across the clouds towards what is either a sunset or sunrise.
Gilmour and Mason are the two remaining members of the band
still working under the Pink Floyd name. Original member Roger
Waters left in the 1980s for a solo career.
With Wright, the four played together in a one-off reunion
in July 2005 for the "Live 8" anti-poverty concert in London.
The fifth member, Syd Barrett, died in 2006. He left the
group in 1968 suffering from what is widely believed to be
drug-induced mental illness.
He is still considered by many to be the driving force
behind all that Pink Floyd became, however.
(Editing by Michael Roddy and Tom Heneghan)