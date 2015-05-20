LOS ANGELES May 20 The soundtrack for song-infused comedy "Pitch Perfect 2" debuted atop the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 chart on Wednesday after the sequel conquered the box office last weekend.

"Pitch Perfect 2," featuring Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson as the sassy stars of a women's acapella choir, sold 92,000 albums, 134,000 songs and was streamed 3.3 million times, for a total of 108,000 sales units, according to Nielsen SoundScan.

In its opening last weekend, the sequel to the 2012 hit earned $70.3 million at the U.S. and Canadian box office, more than the first film's $65 million take from its North American theatrical run.

The "Pitch Perfect 2" soundtrack knocked British folk band Mumford & Sons down to No. 2 from last week's top position. "Wilder Mind," the group's third studio album, sold 58,000 units in the week ending May 17.

Another soundtrack, for "Fifty Shades of Grey," moved into the third spot, up from No. 6, with 49,000 units. The musical companion for blockbuster "Furious 7" bumped up two places into No. 5, placing three soundtracks into the Top 5 for the first time since 2007, according to Billboard.

The Billboard 200 chart tallies album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

French DJ David Guetta jumped from No. 30 to No. 4, his highest position in the Billboard 200, with "Listen," released last November.

Rock band Incubus also made it into the Top 10, with its just-released "Trust Fall (Side A)," snagging the No. 6 slot.

On the Digital Songs chart, which measures online sales, Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's "See You Again" from the "Furious 7" soundtrack continued its hold at No. 1, with 229,000 downloads. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Mary Milliken and Jonathan Oatis)