LOS ANGELES May 20 The soundtrack for
song-infused comedy "Pitch Perfect 2" debuted atop the weekly
U.S. Billboard 200 chart on Wednesday after the sequel conquered
the box office last weekend.
"Pitch Perfect 2," featuring Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson
as the sassy stars of a women's acapella choir, sold 92,000
albums, 134,000 songs and was streamed 3.3 million times, for a
total of 108,000 sales units, according to Nielsen SoundScan.
In its opening last weekend, the sequel to the 2012 hit
earned $70.3 million at the U.S. and Canadian box office, more
than the first film's $65 million take from its North American
theatrical run.
The "Pitch Perfect 2" soundtrack knocked British folk band
Mumford & Sons down to No. 2 from last week's top position.
"Wilder Mind," the group's third studio album, sold 58,000 units
in the week ending May 17.
Another soundtrack, for "Fifty Shades of Grey," moved into
the third spot, up from No. 6, with 49,000 units. The musical
companion for blockbuster "Furious 7" bumped up two places into
No. 5, placing three soundtracks into the Top 5 for the first
time since 2007, according to Billboard.
The Billboard 200 chart tallies album sales, song sales (10
songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams
equal one album).
French DJ David Guetta jumped from No. 30 to No. 4, his
highest position in the Billboard 200, with "Listen," released
last November.
Rock band Incubus also made it into the Top 10, with its
just-released "Trust Fall (Side A)," snagging the No. 6 slot.
On the Digital Songs chart, which measures online sales, Wiz
Khalifa and Charlie Puth's "See You Again" from the "Furious 7"
soundtrack continued its hold at No. 1, with 229,000 downloads.
