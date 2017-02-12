LOS ANGELES Feb 12 Prince's early music catalog
was made available across all streaming services on Sunday,
almost a year after his death, and record label Warner Bros.
said it planned to release two albums of new music from the pop
funk musician in June.
Warner Records said in a statement that Prince's music,
including his signature album "Purple Rain," was being released
to coincide with Sunday's Grammy Awards, where Prince is to be
remembered in a special tribute.
On June 9, it will release a remastered copy of "Purple
Rain," two albums of previously unreleased Prince music, and two
complete concert films from the vault of the singer's Paisley
Park recording complex.
The Minneapolis musician, who died in April 2016 at age 57,
had shunned most streaming and digital music platforms in 2015,
with the exception of Jay Z's Tidal outlet, which seeks to
return a larger share of profits to artists.
Prince signed with Warner Bros., owned by Time Warner,
, 40 years ago, recording albums that included
"Controversy," "1999," "Purple Rain," and "Diamonds and
Pearls," as well as some of his biggest hits like "Kiss,"
"Little Red Corvette," and "Sign O' The Times."
He split with Warner Bros. in 1996, when he changed his name
to a symbol, but later re-signed with the label in 2014.
Sunday's announcement covers streaming for his music through
1996.
"When we make any of Prince's music available to fans --
from the hits to unreleased gems -- we are committed to
upholding Prince's high creative standards," Cameron Strang,
chief executive of Warner Bros. Records, said in Sunday's
statement.
The streaming deal was reached with the agreement of
Prince's estate and covers platforms such as Spotify, Apple
Music and Pandora.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Sandra Maler)