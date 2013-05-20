LONDON May 20 U.S. singer Prince has signed a
new deal with Kobalt Music Group to market and distribute his
future work without giving up control over his rights, the
company said on Monday.
The singer-songwriter, who is famed for changing his name to
an unpronounceable symbol in a wrangle over musical rights, will
release his own work as well as a slate of new music by other
artists that he produces, Kobalt said.
The announcement came just hours after the 54-year-old
Prince was given a Billboard Icon Award (lifetime achievement)
and rocked the Billboard Music Awards ceremony with a version of
his "Let's Go Crazy" dressed in electric green trousers and
sporting an Afro hair style.
Kobalt, which is also a global independent music publishing
company, launched an artist and label services division in 2012,
allowing artists to maintain ownership of their work and control
over when, how and where they will release their music.
Traditional labels often take ownership or part-ownership of
the artist's material and often dictate how it is used, an
increasingly important sticking point in an industry where
digital music can be instantly available.
"This new venture gives Prince the flexibility and freedom
he's always sought in a label partner," Kobalt President Richard
Sanders said in a statement.
The Grammy award-winning singer will also provide artist
development and recording services for newly signed artists that
Kobalt will market and distribute.
Kobalt was set up in 2000 by Swedish businessman Willard
Ahdritz and its publishing roster includes former Beatle Paul
McCartney, Icelandic singer Bjork and Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder.
(Reporting by Paul Casciato; Editing by Michael Roddy)