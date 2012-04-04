By Mike Collett-White
| LONDON, April 4
LONDON, April 4 British punk band The King
Blues, who drew inspiration from anti-government demonstrations
and were at the forefront of a political protest movement in pop
music, have split, they said on their website.
Formed in 2004 and led by frontman Jonny "Itch" Fox, the
Londoners tackled the hot issues of the day in their songs, most
recently expressing public discontent at spending cuts and high
unemployment rates under Britain's current centre-right
coalition government.
"We are all immensely proud of our body of work," the band
said in a statement.
"We will be releasing the last The King Blues album entitled
'Long Live The Struggle' as the final chapter. The album will be
released in early July 2012.
"We simply feel we have taken things as far as they can go
and it would be unfair on you if we were to go through the
motions like so many other artists do. We all believe strongly
in what The King Blues stands for."
One of their best-known tracks, "Does Anybody Care About
Us?", came from their critically acclaimed 2011 album "Punk &
Poetry".
In the video for the song, Fox angrily sings "Is anybody
going to fight back?", a rallying call to listeners to stand up
to injustices in British society.
In an expletive-ridden statement released in December, Fox
targeted Prime Minister David Cameron and his privileged
background, bankers who earned big bonuses despite the financial
crisis and politicians involved in the expenses scandal.
"I know I ain't the only one either," he wrote.
"I look around and I see resistance on every level. Call us
what you like, striking workers, protesting students, rioting
kids, the 99 percent, we are who we are, a product of a broken
Britain being torn apart."
Reviews of Punk & Poetry praised its topicality and tight,
well-constructed tunes inspired by, among others, The Clash and
The Specials.
"Speaking of music, it is this that provides The King Blues
with their Trojan horse," Ian Winwood wrote in a review on the
BBC's website.
"Even at its angriest, Punk & Poetry is pop music played
hard, high energy rock'n'roll constructed magnificently and in a
manner that makes this appealing to an audience comprised of
more than one generation."
Commercially, The King Blues did not enjoy the same success,
however, with Punk & Poetry, their most successful album in the
British charts, peaking at No. 31 in April last year.
The band has undergone numerous personnel changes since its
inception and was part of a growing international movement in
music that fed off public anger and frustration at governments
and the impact of their austerity measures.
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)