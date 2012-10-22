LONDON Oct 22 American soul veteran Bobby
Womack won Q magazine's best album award on Monday for "The
Bravest Man in the Universe", beating out younger competition
including London indie band The Maccabees and Paul Weller.
Womack's first album of original material since 1994's
"Resurrection" was co-produced by Blur frontman Damon Albarn and
Richard Russell of XL Recordings, the label behind chart queen
Adele, and featured Lana Del Rey among the guest artists.
The 68-year-old, who was diagnosed with colon cancer earlier
this year, was encouraged to return to music by Albarn in 2010,
when he contributed to the Gorillaz album "Plastic Beach".
In its four-star review of The Bravest Man in the Universe,
the Observer newspaper said: "Womack ... is upfront and centre,
spewing contrition, bewilderment, disdain and yearning in a
voice whose authority has only increased with age."
Albarn was honoured by monthly music magazine Q when Blur
won the best live act award, while Muse, who composed the
official song for the London Olympics, were named "best act in
the world" ahead of Coldplay, Lady Gaga, Blur and The Stone
Roses.
The new act category went to Django Django, Plan B scooped
the best track award for "Ill Manors", Keane's "Disconnected"
won best video while the best solo artist prize was awarded to
Emeli Sande.
Techno duo Underworld, who created the soundtrack to the
Olympics opening ceremony, was also honoured for its part in the
Games.
"It's been the most incredible year for British music. Our
bands and our anthems transformed the Olympics," said Q's editor
Andrew Harrison.
"A string of great albums announced fantastic new talent on
the scene and amazing comeback shows from Blur and the Stone
Roses showed the enduring appeal of our best-loved musicians."
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)