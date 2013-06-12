Josh Homme (C) and other members of the band Queens of the Stone Age pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne during VH1 Rock Honors concert at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada May 12, 2007. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/Files

LOS ANGELES Rockers Queens of the Stone Age scored their first No. 1 album on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Wednesday, knocking electronic duo Daft Punk off the top spot.

"...Like Clockwork," the sixth studio album from the California band, sold more than 90,000 copies in its first week, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

French duo Daft Punk's "Random Access Memories," which held the top spot on the chart for two consecutive weeks since its May 17 release, dropped to No. 2 this week with sales of 62,000 copies.

Other new debuts in the top 10 of the weekly Billboard 200 chart include Florida rock band Sleeping with Sirens' third studio album "Feel," which landed at No. 3.

Heavy metal rockers Megadeth's latest studio record "Super Collider" was No. 6, while Canadian alternative group Barenaked Ladies rounded out the top 10 with "Grinning Streak."

According to Billboard, overall album sales in the week ending June 9 totaled 4.9 million units, down 8 percent from the same week in 2012. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; editing by Eric Kelsey and Cynthia Osterman)