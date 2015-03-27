LONDON, March 27 Acclaimed guitarist John
Renbourn, founding member of 1960s progressive folk group
Pentangle, has died at age 70, British media reported on Friday.
He was found dead by police at his home in Scotland after
failing to show up for a concert, The Guardian newspaper said.
Best known for his collaborations with fellow guitarist Bert
Jansch, who died in 2011, Renbourn helped create a new form of
folk music, mixing it with jazz, blues and rock and in some
incarnations incorporating Indian instruments such as tabla
drums.
The style is variously known as folk-jazz and folk-baroque.
Renbourn was one of the five original members of Pentangle,
along with Jansch, singer Jacqui McShee, bassist Danny Thompson
and drummer Terry Cox.
At its height, the band could command large audiences at
venues such as London's Royal Festival Hall, New York's Carnegie
Hall, and the Newport Jazz Festival.
After leaving Pentangle in the early 1970s, Renbourn had a
successful career as a solo artist, working with others and with
his band The John Renbourn Group.
(Reporting by Jeremy Gaunt; Editing by Angus MacSwan)