By Rob Cox
| NEW YORK, Sept 13
NEW YORK, Sept 13 The velvet curtain had yet to
open at the Ritz night club in New York's East Village when the
opening riff of Aerosmith's "Walk This Way" thundered over the
rowdy crowd.
Paul Westerberg emerged stage right with a guitar strapped
around him before the curtain parted, and the Replacements, long
on critical acclaim but without great commercial success, played
what punk rock cognoscenti regard as one of the greatest
concerts ever.
That show, on June 21, 1986, was sloppy, raucous and
unpredictable. By the end of the performance, an inebriated
Westerberg had broken a finger after diving off the stage,
forcing the band to cancel the rest of the tour.
The Replacements appear on a U.S. stage again on Sunday for
the first time in more than two decades when they play at Riot
Fest in Chicago's Humboldt Park. It is hard to imagine that they
could ever top that night at the Ritz, now renamed Webster Hall.
During the show the band, which is credited with giving punk
rock an emotional edge, powered through several covers and
original songs that have since made them indie rock godfathers,
from the earnest ballad "Unsatisfied" to anthem "Bastards of
Young".
It was also the late guitarist Bob Stinson's last concert
with the band he had founded as "Dogbreath" in the late 1970s,
when the group took part in a musical renaissance in Minneapolis
along with Prince and fellow punk band Husker Du.
Although older and more mature like their fans, there's
every hope that the band - with original members Westerberg and
bassist Tommy Stinson, Bob Stinson's younger brother - will add
another riff to music history with their reappearance for at
least a few shows.
FORTUITOUS TIMING
The group, once dubbed by Rolling Stone magazine as
"generational spokesmen," could have had its pick of venues and
festivals for their comeback, but chose the mid-profile Riot
Fest because of its independence and its freedom from corporate
sponsorship, Westerberg's manager Darren Hill said.
The timing was simply fortuitous, Hill said, "Tommy
(Stinson) described it best - the planets just kind of aligned."
Last year, Stinson and Westerberg reunited to record a few
songs and release a benefit album for their former guitarist
Slim Dunlap, who had suffered a debilitating stroke. It was the
first Replacements release since the 1990 album "All Shook
Down".
Sensing an opportunity, Riot Fest founder Mike Petryshyn
said he reached out to the band.
"I first approached it casually between Thanksgiving and
Christmas last year, which is when you throw out feelers in our
world," said Petryshyn. "In all honesty, I didn't really think
this was going to happen because everyone wants the Replacements
to play."
As the discussions progressed, and the band learned of the
other acts playing at Riot Fest - including contemporaries the
Pixies, Dinosaur Jr. and Husker Du's Bob Mould - "this thing
kind of had legs," Petryshyn said.
The band is also due to headline Riot Fest in Denver on
Sept. 21.
