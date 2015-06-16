LONDON, June 16 When British musician Rhodes
first began singing two years ago, his fear of performing was so
strong, he had to close his eyes to get him through the process.
Having long played the guitar and the bass in a band, the
25-year-old, full name David Rhodes, only recently found the
confidence to pick up a microphone.
The singer-songwriter released his first EP "Raise Your
Love" in 2013 and three others followed to critical acclaim.
"I had this real deep fear of singing, I don't know why and
what spurred it," Rhodes told Reuters when explaining the title
of his new single "Close Your Eyes".
"When it came to doing my first ever show, I had to develop
a coping mechanism and I used to just close my eyes."
His raw and emotive voice and songs won him a fan in
Burberry Chief Creative and Chief Executive Officer Christopher
Bailey, known for his support for British young musicians, asked
him to create the soundtrack for two of the luxury label's
fashion shows.
Accompanied by a 24-piece orchestra, Rhodes sang and played
the piano as models strutted down the catwalk for Burberry's
spring/summer 2016 menswear line on Monday.
His performance won him applause from the fashionista
audience and front row celebrities such as actors Samuel L.
Jackson and Chiwetel Ejiofor.
"I think it's really cool how (Bailey) is introducing
artists to a world that might just not be aware of it at all,"
Rhodes said. "It's also really cool for artists who might not be
aware of fashion to come and do something like this and have our
eyes opened to this whole very different world."
Rhodes will release his first album "Wishes" in September
after a year and a half in the making.
"I've been experimenting and just learning about who I want
to be," he said. "I wrote these songs but I knew that I didn't
want to be a balladeer folk guy, I wanted something more."
