LONDON Oct 24 Virgin Group founder Richard
Branson recalled that selling his Virgin Records music label
more than two decades ago was "like selling your children" even
though he pocketed a billion dollars in the deal.
Branson, 63, founded Virgin Records in 1972 with three other
people, growing the label from a small successful record shop
into a powerhouse of the music industry, helping usher in the
progressive rock movement of the 1970s and new wave in the
1980s. The company was purchased by Thorn EMI for $1 billion in
1992, in part to fund Branson's Virgin airlines.
"Of course, it was very hard - it's like selling your
children," Branson told Reuters on Wednesday in London at a 40th
anniversary of the sale of Virgin Records.
"I mean, you build something from scratch, we had just
signed Janet Jackson, we had just signed the Rolling Stones when
we sold it, and I remember running down Ladbroke Grove, tears
streaming down my face with the check for a billion dollars," he
said.
Virgin Records is currently owned by Vivendi SA's
Universal Music Group.
The long-haired maverick entrepreneur has become one of the
world's most recognizable businessmen, and is also known for his
other ventures in deep-sea submarines, an effort to circumvent
the globe in a hot air balloon, and suborbital space travel with
Virgin Galactic.
"We wouldn't be building spaceships today if it hadn't been
for that (sale) so it was the right decision," Branson said.
'SEX PISTOLS PUT VIRGIN ON MAP'
The 40th anniversary of Virgin Records is being marked at an
exhibition in London's Victoria House, which features
photography, clothes, album covers and memorabilia from the
label's most influential acts. Branson gave the interview in a
room mocked up to look like the Notting Hill branch of Virgin
Records in the late 1970s.
While Virgin Records laid its roots in Britain's burgeoning
rock scene, it widened its portfolio to represent a variety of
artists spanning musical genres, such as R&B star Mariah Carey,
pop band Spice Girls and French electro-dance duo Daft Punk.
Branson, who thinks of himself as a "hippie at heart,"
credited cantankerous British punk band the Sex Pistols with
helping Virgin Records gain its footing in the industry and take
on other music labels delving into the Brit punk genre.
"I think the Sex Pistols put Virgin on the map," he said.
"They only made one album ... but it firmly established Virgin
as a brand, a slightly risqué brand, but as a brand."
The risqué image of Virgin Records helped draw in some of
music's biggest acts, such as Janet Jackson and the Stones,
Branson said.
"A lot of big established bands signed with us, I think
because I am reasonably good at marketing and getting out there,
making noise about things, making noise about our bands and
putting them on the map," Branson said.
"I think most of the bands that signed with Virgin were
pretty happy and we managed to turn them into major stars."
