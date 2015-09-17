NEW YORK, Sept 17 American singer Lionel Richie will perform 20 shows in Las Vegas next year.

The Grammy Award winner announced the "All the Hits" show at the AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, which begins in April.

In an interview with Reuters, the former Commodores singer said he had seen many of his peers, including Elton John, Rod Stewart and Celine Dion take up residency in the city with successful runs.

"Vegas was cool and then Vegas was not cool for a while, and then now it's not only cool, but it's amazing now, it's a destination," the 66-year-old said.

"I finally asked my specialist in Vegas, my 21-year-old son, what do you think? And he said 'It's the coolest thing in the world dad'. So we are coming to Vegas."

The show will feature the singer's well-known hits such as "All Night Long", "Dancing on the Ceiling", "Hello" and "Stuck on You", which he said would not be given present-day treatments.

"These are eras in not only my life but in a lot of people who are going to sit in the audience ... or the kids who missed that era," he said.

"They want to be able to feel like 'wow, we were back in 19 whatever', and they are part of it. It's fun now presenting it in its proper era."

In June, Richie wowed revellers at Glastonbury music festival in southwest England. A week later he topped the British music charts.

Tickets for "All the Hits", which will run next April and May and then in September and October go on sale on Friday. (Reporting by Reuters Television in New York; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian in London; Editing by Alison Williams)