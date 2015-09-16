By Andrew Chung
| NEW YORK, Sept 16
NEW YORK, Sept 16 Rapper Rick Ross cannot
copyright the words "Everyday I'm hustlin'," a U.S. judge has
ruled, putting an end to his claim against music group LMFAO for
selling T-shirts with the similar catch-phrase "Everyday I'm
shufflin'."
In a ruling released on Tuesday in Miami federal court, U.S.
District Judge Kathleen Williams said Ross's slogan, a prominent
part of his 2006 debut hit "Hustlin'," is a short expression
that courts have repeatedly said cannot be copyrighted.
Williams' order puts a dent in a copyright infringement
lawsuit that Ross, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts
II, filed against LMFAO in 2013.
Ross alleged the Los Angeles-based electropop duo, made up
of Stefan Gordy and Skyler Gordy, copied "Hustlin'" for their
own 2010 chart-topping "Party Rock Anthem," which contains the
lyric "Everyday I'm shufflin'."
The hip hop star said LMFAO's song was "an obvious attempt
to capitalize on the fame and success of Hustlin'." He also sued
Kia Motors for using "Party Rock Anthem" in an advertising
campaign.
In the complaint, Ross claimed LMFAO violated his copyright
by selling T-shirts and other merchandise bearing the shufflin'
slogan.
In her order on Tuesday, Williams said that "Hustlin'," as a
song, is protected by copyright. But Ross' three-word slogan, is
made up of ordinary words and cannot be copyrighted, she said.
The judge compared it to other music catch-phrases from the
past, such as "you got the right one, uh-huh," "holla back," and
"we get it poppin'," saying it is a "short expression of the
sort that courts have uniformly held uncopyrightable."
The judge did not rule on whether LMFAO's song itself was an
unauthorized copy of "Hustlin'." A trial is scheduled for
October.
Lawyers for Ross and LMFAO could not immediately be reached
for comment.
The case is William L. Roberts, II et al. v. Stefan Kendal
Gordy et al, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern
District of Florida, No. 13-cv-24700.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Andrew Hay)