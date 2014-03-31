* New Cray album conjures up sounds of '60s, '70s
* "It's in my blood," blues guitarist says
* Cray setting off on U.S., European tour
By Jeremy Gaunt
LONDON, March 31 Veteran blues guitarist and
singer Robert Cray has set off on a new U.S and European tour
with an album harking back to the early days of soul music, the
kind that filled his ears as a youngster.
"In My Soul" - a title that sums up what is to come - is
imbued with mellifluous rhythm and blues redolent of the kind of
tunes that came from the Chess and Stax record labels in the
1950s, '60s and early '70s.
"I grew up listening to this kind of music at home. It's in
my blood," Cray, 60, told Reuters before setting off on a tour
encompassing the U.S. East Coast, South and Southwest then
Britain, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany.
It is old-style bluesy crooning with an edge, epitomised on
the new album by the song "Hold On" in which a stressed-out man
travels home to the woman he loves, the only part of his life
that keeps him sane when the world closes in.
The song, Cray notes in publicity material, was deliberately
produced as a "70s Philly kind of thing" - basically richly
produced soul of the kind that came from Philadelphia.
Other songs on "In My Soul" include covers of 1960s
Stax/Volt artist Otis Redding and Chess's Bobby "Blue" Bland.
The instrumental "Hip Type Onions" is a tribute to Stax's Booker
T. & the MGs.
Cray says producing such an album was not deliberate, it
just happened.
"This is a departure, (but) the way we record comes together
by osmosis," he said.
It also does not mean that the current tour will be taken
over by the "In My Soul" sound.
"Having the record just expands our book," Cray said. Some
of the songs will be added to the tour's set but that the band
will not just play from the album.
GUITAR
Whatever it plays, there will be guitar.
Cray, a five-time Grammy-winner and Blues Hall of Fame
inductee, is even better known for his playing than his singing,
having worked with the likes of Eric Clapton, Stevie Ray Vaughn
and John Lee Hooker.
This latest soul offering is peppered with what Rolling
Stone magazine has called "razor sharp" guitar work, sometimes
stalking the background, other times dominating out front - all
the time at the crossroads of blues and soul.
It is perhaps a little ironic, given this, that one of
Cray's unexpected claims to fame was on bass, rather than lead,
with the fictional Otis Day & The Knights in the cult film
"Animal House".
But his six-string work is what matters, and what persuaded
guitar maker Fender back in 1989 to create a customised Robert
Cray Stratocaster for him and for general sale.
It took around a year and a half to get the pick up just
right on the Strat, Cray said, adding that he does not know how
many have been sold but that he keeps being asked to sign them
at shows.
(Editing by Michael Roddy and Robin Pomeroy)