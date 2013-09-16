By Randall Mikkelsen
| BOSTON, Sept 16
BOSTON, Sept 16 Grateful Dead lyricist Robert
Hunter has dusted off his guitar, practiced five hours a day and
polished a repertoire for his first live-performance tour in
nearly a decade.
Hunter's way with words has earned him a place in the
American idiom. "What a long strange trip it's been," from the
1970 Grateful Dead hit "Truckin'," has become a widely used
description of life's serendipities.
It has also earned him enduring songwriting partnerships
with Jerry Garcia, Bob Dylan and others. Although best known as
a non-performing member of the Grateful Dead, he occasionally
takes the stage, mostly as a soloist.
"When you get on stage, then you really see if you've got it
or not," Hunter said in a telephone interview. "There's nothing
even remotely like it, especially being a soloist. All of the
arrows are pointing in towards you and out towards the
audience."
Hunter, 72, will start a solo U.S. tour Sept. 26 in
Huntington, New York, after recovering from a spinal infection,
with a larger tour possible in the spring. A drying up of
royalties as free music flourishes on the Internet, reflections
on his illness and a desire to perform all contributed to the
decision to hit the road.
"Has publishing gone belly-up? It certainly has," he said in
a rare interview. "But I wouldn't be doing it if the pleasure of
doing it weren't foremost."
In the interview, Hunter talked about the upcoming tour, his
post-Dead collaborations, his experiences in secret CIA testing
of psychedelic drugs, and his last conversation with Garcia
before the Grateful Dead frontman died in 1995.
"He said,'I just wanted to tell you that your songs never
stuck in my throat,' which makes me wonder if he knew he was
just about ready to take the long walk. He didn't voice things
that way. He wasn't Mr. Compliments or anything like that."
The songs in the shows, which will be in mid-sized theaters,
will include Grateful Dead tunes Hunter wrote with Garcia over
nearly three decades and some later work. Among the more than
100 songs they penned together are "Touch of Grey," "Ripple" and
"Casey Jones."
Speaking of his audience, he said: "I know what they come
for, what they're paying for, and they will get it. Plenty of
Hunter-Garcia tunes, which do weather well."
Has been practicing for three months to rebuild his
extensive repertoire. "I feel like I got all the guitar playing
I ever had back, plus a good deal more. Of course it doesn't
stack up to a real guitar player like Jerry or anything like
that, but it's good for me," he said.
DYLAN AND NASHVILLE
Since Garcia's death, Hunter has collaborated extensively
with Nashville songwriter Jim Lauderdale. He has also worked a
few times with Dylan, and the New Riders of the Purple Sage, Los
Lobos and others.
His lyrics, long characterized by a folksy mysticism, now
tend to carry more of Nashville's country flavor, he said.
He is guarded about Dylan. "I think he is a mysterious force
majeure (superior force). We all have a Bob Dylan in our heads
somewhere. He managed to be that guy. It can't be easy, you
know," he said.
"The fact that he worked with me is almost typical of the
absolutely unforeseeable stuff the guy decides to do. He just
called up one day and said, 'How about it?' And he gave me a
bunch of titles he wanted to work with and we just got to work."
Hunter's lyrics provided a psychedelic aura that aided the
Grateful Dead rise to fame. But years before the band's music
helped fuel writer Ken Kesey's LSD "Acid Tests" parties in the
1960s, Hunter and Kesey were subjects in the CIA's MKUltra
program to test psychedelic drugs as mind-control agents.
He said he did not learn until much later that the CIA ran
the program, which was made public in 1975.
"I couldn't figure out why they were paying me to take these
psychedelics. What they wanted to do was to check if I was more
hypnotizable when I was on them," he said. "It was hard to pay
attention to what the hell they were talking about, much less be
hypnotized."
When the experiment ended, Hunter said, it was a hard
experience to relate to.
"It was the first time I had had any of this stuff, and the
drugs in themselves were rather spectacular. Nobody had had my
experiences, and it was at least two years before those drugs
started getting out on the street. It was like a secret club of
one."
(Editing by Patricia Reaney and Philip Barbara)