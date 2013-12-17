Dec 17 Nirvana, the influential Seattle grunge
band founded by the late Kurt Cobain, and the flamboyant 1970s
rockers from KISS were among six new inductees to the Rock and
Roll Hall of Fame, the organization said on Tuesday.
British singers and songwriters Peter Gabriel and Cat
Stevens, folk-pop singer Linda Ronstadt and rock and soul duo
Hall and Oates completed the list of performer inductees to the
prestigious Hall of Fame, chosen from 16 nominees.
The induction ceremony will take place in New York City on
April 10, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation said in a
statement.
Nirvana, formed by singer and guitarist Cobain and bassist
Krist Novoselic in the late 1980s, brought grunge music to the
mainstream and was considered the flagship band of Generation X
with songs like "Smells Like Teen Spirit" and "Come As You Are."
Cobain committed suicide in 1994 at the age of 27 and the
band broke up after just three full-length studio albums in a
seven-year career, during which Nirvana sold 75 million records
worldwide, making it one of the best-selling acts in music
history.
Nirvana was chosen as an inductee in its first year of
eligibility. The Cleveland-based Hall of Fame establishes that
an artist or group must have released their debut album or
single at least 25 years earlier to be eligible.
KISS shocked the music world in the mid-1970s with its
outlandish black-and-white makeup, racy costumes, hard-pounding
tunes and elaborate shows. Songs such as the trademark "Rock and
Roll All Nite" helped define a hard rock-and-shock style that
continues to thrive today.
Peter Gabriel, 63, was lead vocalist and flautist for the
progressive rock band Genesis, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2010
inductee, before pursuing a solo career that produced hits
including "Sledgehammer."
Cat Stevens, the former stage name for Yusuf Islam, shook up
1970s rock with his distinctive voice and compositions such as
"Wild World" and "Moon Shadow." He later converted to Islam and
today at 65 years of age combines music with philanthropy and
humanitarian causes.
Linda Ronstadt, known as the "First Lady of Rock," was a
mainstay of the 1970s rock scene with hits including "You're No
Good" in 1975. The 67-year-old revealed this year that she could
no longer sing due to Parkinson's disease.
Daryl Hall and John Oates broke out in 1976 with the hit
"Rich Girl" and ruled the charts in the 1980s with bouncy
melodies "Kiss on My List" and "Private Eyes."
The inductees were chosen by more than 700 voters from the
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, but fans were also
allowed to cast votes online for the artists they believe were
the most deserving of induction. Three of the top five artists
from the fan ballot will be inducted in 2014.
"This year's Hall of Fame Inductees really capture the
passion of the fans," said Joel Peresman, President and CEO of
the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation.
The E Street Band, the group behind singer Bruce
Springsteen, will be inducted through the Award for Musical
Excellence, the foundation said.
The late music entrepreneur who managed The Beatles, Brian
Epstein, and Andrew Loog Oldham who managed The Rolling Stones
will be inducted with the Ahmet Ertegun Awards for lifetime
achievement, named after the late founder of Atlantic Records.
(Editing by Ken Wills)