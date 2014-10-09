NEW YORK Oct 9 Punk rock band Green Day,
rockers Nine Inch Nails and singer Sting are among the 2015
nominees announced on Thursday for induction into the Rock and
Roll Hall of Fame.
They lead a diverse list that includes The Paul Butterfield
Blues Band, the late singer Lou Reed, German electronic group
Kraftwerk, Motown singers The Marvelettes, and The Smiths, who
broke up many years ago.
Artists are eligible 25 years after the release of their
first record for induction into the Hall of Fame, which was
established in 1983.
"Rock and roll incorporates the styles of so many different
kinds of music and that's what makes this group of nominees, and
this art form, so powerful and unique," Joel Peresman, the
president and CEO of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation,
said in a statement.
Rockers Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, soul group Chic,
rappers N.W.A, the late blues guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan,
California funk group War, the R&B group The Spinners and singer
Bill Withers were also nominated.
More than 700 artists, music industry professionals and
historians will decide who will be inducted. Fans will also be
able to cast their votes. The top five artists selected by the
public will comprise a "fans' ballot" that will be counted with
the other ballots to select the 2015 inductees.
The winners will be announced in December and inducted into
the Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Cleveland on April 18.
