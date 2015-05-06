BEVERLY HILLS, Calif May 6 Michael Jackson's
glove and George Harrison's guitar star in an auction next week
which could fetch up to $4 million.
Julien's Auctions will host its Music Icons sale on May
15-16 in New York. Among the music royalty items on sale are an
American flag tank top worn by Madonna and a black crown worn by
Beyonce in her "Haunted" music video.
"It's really an eclectic auction of a lot of items from
Britney Spears, Michael Jackson, Madonna, so many items to
choose from pop culture history," Darren Julien, president and
CEO of Julien's Auctions, said at a preview in Beverly Hills.
"We anticipate the entire auction could bring in somewhere
between 2 and 4 million dollars."
A Mastersound electric guitar played by Beatle Harrison is
one of the highlights of the sale and is estimated to fetch up
to $600,000.
"It's a guitar that he played in 1963 at various
performances throughout the UK," Julien said. "(He) also played
it at the Cavern Club in Liverpool, which is really one of their
historic performances."
Fans of the "king of pop" will be able to purchase Jackson's
hat and sunglasses as well as one of his gloves.
(Reporting By Reuters Television; Writing by Marie-Louise
Gumuchian, editing by William Hardy)