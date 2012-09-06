By Iain Blair
LOS ANGELES, Sept 6
LOS ANGELES, Sept 6 After traveling the world
and giving aspiring musicians a chance to jam with their
favorite stars, the Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp announced
Thursday it was setting up a permanent home in Las Vegas.
Starting in October, aspiring rockers who have dreamed of
playing with their musical heroes can sign up for the camp's
courses at the MGM Grand hotel and casino. Upcoming camps will
feature rock legends as Roger Daltrey, Jack Bruce, Alice Cooper,
Dave Navarro, Sammy Hagar, Gene Simmons and Vince Neil.
Camp founder David Fishof, a former manager and tour
producer for Ringo Starr and The Monkees, said he had been
looking for a permanent location for some time to cope with
growing demand.
"It gets bigger every year," said Fishof. He estimated that
since its start, over 7,000 rock star wannabes have attended the
camps, which have been held six times a year in various
locations including New York, Philadelphia and London.
Prices vary but a five-day camp with a star like Simmons is
about $9,500 including hotel accommodation and meals,
instruments and a performance at the MGM Grand hotel.
Fishof said the camps attract a cross-section of people.
"We get mothers, 15-year-old kids, top executives and music
fans from all over the country, and the common denominator is
their love for music - and many of them keep coming back, they
love the experience so much," he said.
Now, the faithful will have a permanent shrine at which to
worship.
The 10,000 square-foot (930 square-meter) facility in Vegas
will also offer a "Rock Star for the Day" package for visitors
to the city, consisting of a two- to three-hour jam session with
famous musicians.
"What I love about Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp is watching
these people learn so much in such a short space of time and
having fun," Roger Daltrey of The Who, who will be appearing at
the new camp in January 2013, said in a statement.
Simmons of KISS fame will inaugurate the new Vegas digs by
headlining the Oct. 10-14 camp, along with special guest rock
stars including Vince Neil (Motley Crue), Sebastian Bach (Skid
Row) and Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne guitarist, Black Label
Society).
Additional camps are scheduled throughout the 2012-2013
season; headlining the Nov. 7-11 camp as a "salute to the blues"
will be Warren Haynes (The Allman Brothers) and Jack Bruce
(Cream), followed by Daltrey who will headline the Jan. 23-27
camp featuring Dave Navarro (Jane's Addiction.) Alice Cooper
will headline the Feb. 14-18 camp with Sammy Hagar headlining
the March 6-10 camp.
Further details are available at www.rockcamp.com.
