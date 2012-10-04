Roger Glover, Ian Gillan and Steve Morse (from L-R) of rock band Deep Purple perform onstage at the 20th Caribana Festival in Nyon June 9, 2010. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud/Files

NEW YORK Pioneering U.S. hip hop groups Public Enemy and N.W.A, the late Donna Summer and a host of rock bands, including Deep Purple, Rush and Heart, were among the nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced on Thursday.

Other hopefuls on the list were Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Randy Newman, Albert King, The Marvelettes, The Meters, Paul Butterfield Blues Band, Procol Harum, Chic and influential German electronic music group Kraftwerk.

For the first time, the public will get to vote for the bands that go on and become inducted into the Hall of Fame at an April 18 ceremony to be held in Los Angeles.

Voters will have until December 5 to vote on rockhall.com and other websites.

To be eligible for nomination, a band must have released its first single or album at least 25 years before the year of nomination. This year, that meant the band's first recording was no later than 1987.

(Reporting by Christine Kearney; Editing by Jan Paschal)