LONDON Nov 2 Singing about a soldier serving
abroad or bedtime for his young son, rocker Rod Stewart
continues his comeback to song writing with new album "Another
Country" and says his attitude to penning tracks has changed
with age.
The 70-year old singer, who gained fame with the band Faces
before enjoying solo stardom, has previously said song writing
was a slow process for him.
"Time", released in 2013, was his first self-penned album in
years, following several covers, including the popular "The
Great American Songbook" album series.
"In the old days, when I was with the Faces and my solo
albums,(song writing) was more like being at school doing
homework," Stewart told Reuters. "But actually now, I enjoy the
process. It's something, I think, has come with age."
With his spiky hair and raspy voice, Stewart is known for
hits such as "Maggie May" and "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?". He says
his new album is "pretty varied".
"There's ... 'Way Back Home', which although I wasn't around
... (is) memories I've garnered from my brothers, sisters and
parents about what London was like after the war," he said.
"Otherwise there's a song on there about putting my son to bed."
Stewart has long been candid about his rock and roll party
lifestyle. Today's music scene is a lot tamer than his 1970s
heyday, he said.
"There's not quite this spontaneity that there was when I
was coming through and also there wasn't mobile phones with
cameras so obviously we got away with a lot more than new
artists do," he said.
"But generally speaking, I don't think you can shock the
public anymore, I think they've been shocked enough."
Along with a new album, upcoming Las Vegas and European
performances, Stewart says he has no plans on retiring and would
even like to play Glastonbury music festival with Faces.
"What I do is who I am, so I would like to keep it going as
long as possible," he said
"As long as the voice is still there and the lungs have
still got plenty of energy, then I will keep doing it."
