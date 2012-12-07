Bruce Springsteen performs for U.S. President Barack Obama at an election campaign rally in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012, on the eve of the U.S. presidential elections. REUTERS/Jason Reed

LOS ANGELES Veteran rocker Bruce Springsteen and newcomer blues-rock band Alabama Shakes landed the top awards in Rolling Stone magazine's annual list of the year's best music on Friday, which featured many of next year's leading Grammy nominees.

Springsteen's 17th studio album "Wrecking Ball" topped the magazine's list of best albums, with the magazine calling it "rock's most pointed response to the Great Recession."

Springsteen, 63, came in ahead of hip hop artist Frank Ocean's debut "Channel Orange" at No. 2 and former White Stripes frontman Jack White's debut solo effort, "Blunderbuss" at No. 3, in the annual list selected and compiled by Rolling Stone editors.

Springsteen, Ocean and White all landed Grammy nods, which were announced earlier this week.

The rest of the top ten albums included Bob Dylan's "Tempest," Green Day's "¡Uno!," Neil Young and Crazy Horse's "Psychedelic Pill," Kendrick Lamar's "good kid, m.A.A.d city" and Fiona Apple's "The Idler Wheel is Wiser..."

"Hold On" by newcomer blues-rockers Alabama Shakes was named the top song of the year, beating off popular tracks by Ocean, White, Springsteen, Dylan and Kanye West in the top 10.

While both the albums and songs lists were dominated by rock and rap artists both old and new, country-pop star Taylor Swift was a surprising entry at No. 2 on the best songs list with her infectious chart-topping hit song "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together."

Rolling Stone described the song, which landed a Grammy nod for record of the year, "a perfect three-minute teen tantrum about country girls getting mad at high-strung indie boys."

Pop-rockers Passion Pit's "Take a Walk," Ocean's "Thinkin Bout You" and Young and Crazy Horse's "Ramada Inn" rounded out the top five songs.

Rolling Stone's full list of 2012's 50 best albums can be viewed here and the 50 best songs here

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey, Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Andrew Hay)