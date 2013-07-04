By Paul Casciato
| LONDON, July 4
LONDON, July 4 If you ever wondered what a
Flamenco version of "Jumpin' Jack Flash" might sound like, then
hustle over to London's Lyric Theatre on Monday to see the
musicians the Rolling Stones call on for back-up when they go on
tour.
Backing musicians for the British band set to rock London's
Hyde Park on Saturday will play their own separate gig at the
Lyric, where they will bend classic Stones' tunes into
arrangements steeped in jazz, blues, rock and Latin genres.
American saxophonist Tim Ries and some of the other artists
who have played alongside Mick Jagger and Keith Richards for
decades have been known to rope in Stones drummer Charlie Watts
and some of world music's top names for hastily arranged jam
sessions at local venues while they are out on tour.
"When we played in Toronto, Charlie (Watts) came and sat in
with us," Ries told Reuters on Thursday. "Sometimes Keith and
Ronnie come by and hang out."
Influential American jazz drummer Jack DeJohnette, leading
jazz guitarist Bill Frisell and pianist Larry Goldings are some
of the other greats of the music world who have popped in for
the occasional sessions with Ries while he is on a Stones tour.
Monday's performance will also include Stones backing singer
Bernard Fowler, former Allman Brothers pianist Chuck Leavell and
bassist Darryl Jones, who has stood in for Bill Wyman since he
left the Stones in 1993.
Ries has also produced, arranged and recorded world music
versions of classic Stones tunes on two of his own albums
alongside the band and musicians from around the world.
"We're all members of the Stones," Ries said.
He said he has been inspired watching Jagger and company,
with an average age of 69, still performing with the energy of
musicians less than half their age.
"This is the only band that has been here for this long and
still playing, probably at the highest level they've ever
played," he said.
The Rolling Stones will play sold-out concerts at Hyde Park
in London on July 6 and 13th after a wildly acclaimed debut at
the Glastonbury Festival last week.
Nostalgia has played a major part in the Rolling Stones's
activities of the past year as they celebrated 50 years in the
music business and embarked on a North American tour.
(Reporting by Paul Casciato; Editing by Michael Roddy)